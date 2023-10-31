2023 Local Election Preview

Here’s a round-up of the local, district and state-wide elections in our area.
Election Day is November 7.
Early Voting:
The early voting period is from Saturday, October 28- November 05, 2023. Early voting is available here:
- Mamaroneck Town Center, 740 W. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck
- Rye Brook Firehouse, 940 King Street, Rye Brook
- New Rochelle City Hall Annex – 90 Beaufort Place, New Rochelle
- New Rochelle United Methodist Church, 1200 North Avenue, New Rochelle
- Westchester County Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas Street, White Plains
State-wide proposals (vote yes or no):
- Removal of small city school districts from special constitutional debt limitation
- Extending sewage project debt exclusion from debt limit
District-wide: *indicates incumbent
Supreme Court Justice 9th Judicial District (vote for four)
- Francesa Connolly*, D, C
- Charley Wood*, D, C
- Rolf Thorsen, D, C
- Larry Schwartz, D.C
- John Sarcone III, R
- Karen Ostberg, R
- Susan Sullivan-Bisceglia, R
- John Ciampoli, R
County Court Judge
- Ann Bianchi, D, WF
- Stephen Dewey, R
Westchester County Legislator District 7
- Catherine F. Parker (D, WF) *
- Katie Manger (R, C)
Local Races
Village of Mamaroneck Mayor
- Thomas Murphy (D, WF) *
- Sharon R. Torres (Building Bridges Party)
Village of Mamaroneck Proposition: “Shall there be approved and adopted in the Village of Mamaroneck, New York, a local law entitled ‘A local law regarding the terms of office of the mayor and trustees of the Village of Mamaroneck, amending Chapter 9 of the code of the Village of Mamaroneck’ to provide that General Village Elections in the Village of Mamaroneck will be held biennially in even numbered years and that the terms of the mayor and trustees will be four years?”
Village of Mamaroneck Trustee
- Nora A. Lucas (D, Building Bridges Party) *
- Mallory C. Chinn (WF)
Mamaroneck Town Supervisor (unopposed)
- Jaine Elkind Eney (D) *
Mamaroneck Town Council (Vote for two) (unopposed)
- Jeffery L. King (D) *
- Anant Nambiar (D)
Mamaroneck Town Clerk (unopposed)
- Allison L. May (D) *
Mamaroneck Town Justice (unopposed)
- Jean Marie Brescia (D)
Larchmont Village Justice (unopposed)
- Jerry D. Bernstein (D) *
Larchmont Village Trustee (Vote for two) (unopposed)
- Dana L. Post (D) *
- Bridgid T. Brennan (D) *