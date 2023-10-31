2023 Local Election Preview

Ann Bianchi, D, WF

Stephen Dewey, R

Westchester County Legislator District 7

Catherine F. Parker (D, WF) *

Katie Manger (R, C)

Local Races

Village of Mamaroneck Mayor

Thomas Murphy (D, WF) *

Sharon R. Torres (Building Bridges Party)

Village of Mamaroneck Proposition: “Shall there be approved and adopted in the Village of Mamaroneck, New York, a local law entitled ‘A local law regarding the terms of office of the mayor and trustees of the Village of Mamaroneck, amending Chapter 9 of the code of the Village of Mamaroneck’ to provide that General Village Elections in the Village of Mamaroneck will be held biennially in even numbered years and that the terms of the mayor and trustees will be four years?”

Village of Mamaroneck Trustee

Nora A. Lucas (D, Building Bridges Party) *

Mallory C. Chinn (WF)

Mamaroneck Town Supervisor (unopposed)