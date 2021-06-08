Wednesday, June 9, 2021
2021 Property Tax Season: Should you Grieve Your Assessment?

By theLoop
If you think your assessment (and therefore your taxes) is too high, the deadline for filing a grievance in the Town of Mamaroneck is the third Tuesday in June, June 15.

Any person who pays property taxes can grieve an assessment. Only the assessment on the current tentative assessment roll can be grieved – you can’t grieve assessments from prior years.

“Since property taxes tend to be high in Westchester County, it’s important for homeowners to ensure that their home is valued fairly and that the property is not overassessed”  says Caryn Luntz, a real estate consultant at WestchesterTax.com who specializes in property tax reduction.

“There is a strong possibility that the taxes of many homeowners can be reduced,” Luntz says, “and we can help them.”

Here is where you can find the right person to contact in your village or town for information on your property.

And here are the current assessments in the Town of Mamaroneck.

 

 

