2007 Mamaroneck Murder Subject of Cold Case Podcast

A new podcast episode looks at the unsolved murder of Postal Carrier Stephen Spina in Mamaroneck in 2007.

The brutal murder of the beloved 36-year-old Mamaroneck man is a subject of the weekly national “true crime” audio podcast series, APB Cold Case.

Richbell Road became a buzz of police activity on September 17, 2007 when Stephen Spina was found lying dead in a pool of blood just inside his front door. Despite the best efforts of police over the past 16 years, the case remains unsolved, and police are asking the public for help.

Spina, a single father, worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Larchmont, but on his day off in 2007 he made tentative lunch plans with his girlfriend. Later that morning, her phone calls to Spina to firm up those plans went unanswered.

According to a witness, Spina was last seen that morning leaving his apartment building at around 9:30 AM, and he returned to his apartment sometime between 9:30 AM and 12:15 PM when he was found by his girlfriend and the building superintendent.

Police say that Spina had been stabbed several times. Did he open the door for someone he knew? Could previous vandalism to Spina’s car have something to do with a motive? Police offer theories along with a recap of their investigative steps over the years.

In the APB Cold Case audio podcast titled, Death at the Door, released on January 10, listeners will hear from the current case detective heading the investigation, Lt. P.J. Trujillo, and one of the original investigators who was on the scene that day. APB Cold Case also spoke with Spina’s daughter who offered insight about her father and his case.

The podcast, hosted by retired Police Chief Mark Spawn, explores theories about Spina’s murder as well as the circumstances preceding his death.

Visit APBColdCase.com for details, podcast, and show notes.