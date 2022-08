An 18 year old man was stabbed in the chest on Mamaroneck Avenue early Monday evening, August 1.

The victim arrived at the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department bleeding at 6:30pm and was taken to the hospital. A preliminary investigation finds that the victim and suspect know one another and have had an ongoing dispute. A fight resulted in the stabbing and the suspect fleeing the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

