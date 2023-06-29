106 Year Old Larchmont Woman is Insightful, Strong

Submitted by Larchmont resident Jody Harrow:

My neighbor Belle turned 106 years young (born 1917) on June 28. Her insights abound when she’s addressing these key points: learning to adapt, respecting oneself, enjoying life, social interactions, setting goals for oneself and trying to accomplish those goals.

Her mental and emotional capacities remain fully intact – possibly even strengthened with age. She is physically fit and quite strong but in the last few years has experienced a lack of eye sight.

“You learn to walk without a limb,” she says.

We both discovered my mother and she were born and raised in the same small town in upstate NY – South Fallsburg. Although she initially withheld the name of the town thinking I wouldn’t know it, I pressed her and this coincidence has bonded us over the years.

Most significantly, upon my mother’s recent death, just shy of 100, I feel Belle’s words of wisdom, especially adapting, resonate deeply within me.